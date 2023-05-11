The Cincinnati Reds, including Wil Myers (.147 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Wil Myers At The Plate

Myers is batting .208 with two doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

In 51.9% of his 27 games this season, Myers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In 27 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Myers has driven in a run in five games this season (18.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 10 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings