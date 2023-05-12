You can see player prop bet odds for Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry and other players on the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors ahead of their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Friday at Crypto.com Arena.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-110) 13.5 (-139) 2.5 (-143) 0.5 (+290)

Davis has put up 25.9 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 1.4 points higher than Friday's over/under.

Davis' per-game rebound average -- 12.5 -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (13.5).

Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Friday (2.5).

Davis' 0.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-118) 9.5 (+110) 5.5 (-128) 2.5 (-115)

Friday's points prop for LeBron James is 26.5. That's 2.4 less than his season average.

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 9.5.

James has averaged 6.8 assists this season, 1.3 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (-105) 3.5 (+120) 2.5 (+115)

The 15.5-point over/under for D'Angelo Russell on Friday is 2.3 lower than his season scoring average.

Russell has grabbed three boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (3.5).

Russell's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (-125) 5.5 (-149) 6.5 (-143) 4.5 (-143)

Friday's over/under for Curry is 31.5 points, 2.1 more than his season average.

Curry has collected 6.1 boards per game, 0.6 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Curry averages 6.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Friday.

Curry has knocked down 4.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (4.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (-105) 2.5 (+145) 2.5 (-143) 1.5 (+115)

The 20.4 points Jordan Poole has scored per game this season is 9.9 more than his prop total set for Friday (10.5).

Poole's per-game rebound average of 2.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Poole has averaged 4.5 assists per game this season, 2.0 more than his prop bet for Friday (2.5).

Poole has averaged 2.6 made three-pointers per game, 1.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

