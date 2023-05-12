Reds vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 12
Friday's contest between the Miami Marlins (19-19) and the Cincinnati Reds (16-21) at LoanDepot park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Marlins taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 12.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Eury Perez to the mound, while Graham Ashcraft (2-1) will answer the bell for the Reds.
Reds vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Reds vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Marlins 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Marlins vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Reds Player Props
|Marlins vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Reds Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-3.
- When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Reds have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time.
- The Reds have won in nine, or 36%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win five times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 23 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (157 total runs).
- The Reds have pitched to a 4.99 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 6
|White Sox
|W 5-3
|Nick Lodolo vs Mike Clevinger
|May 7
|White Sox
|L 17-4
|Graham Ashcraft vs Michael Kopech
|May 9
|Mets
|W 7-6
|Luke Weaver vs David Peterson
|May 10
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Hunter Greene vs Justin Verlander
|May 11
|Mets
|W 5-0
|Derek Law vs Kodai Senga
|May 12
|@ Marlins
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Eury Pérez
|May 13
|@ Marlins
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 14
|@ Marlins
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Braxton Garrett
|May 15
|@ Rockies
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Connor Seabold
|May 16
|@ Rockies
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Antonio Senzatela
|May 17
|@ Rockies
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Austin Gomber
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.