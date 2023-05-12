How to Watch the Reds vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler will take on the Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Marlins vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Reds Player Props
|Marlins vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit just 28 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Cincinnati is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .372 this season.
- The Reds' .245 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 157 (4.2 per game).
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Reds rank 20th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.99 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.501 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds' Graham Ashcraft (2-1) will make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up eight earned runs and allowed six hits in 1 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- In seven starts this season, Ashcraft has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/6/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-3
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Mike Clevinger
|5/7/2023
|White Sox
|L 17-4
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Michael Kopech
|5/9/2023
|Mets
|W 7-6
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|David Peterson
|5/10/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Justin Verlander
|5/11/2023
|Mets
|W 5-0
|Home
|Derek Law
|Kodai Senga
|5/12/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Eury Pérez
|5/13/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Nick Lodolo
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/14/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Braxton Garrett
|5/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Connor Seabold
|5/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Nick Lodolo
|Antonio Senzatela
|5/17/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Austin Gomber
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.