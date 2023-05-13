Reds vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
A couple of hot hitters, Luis Arraez and Jonathan India, will try to keep it going when the Miami Marlins play the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.
The Reds are +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Marlins (-190). The over/under is 7 runs for the matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Reds vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Marlins
|-190
|+155
|7
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds Recent Betting Performance
- The Reds have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Reds have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 games that had a set spread.
Read More About This Game
Reds Betting Records & Stats
- The Reds have won in 10, or 38.5%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Cincinnati has a record of 3-7 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +155 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Cincinnati's games have gone over the total in 20 of its 38 chances.
- The Reds have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-9
|5-12
|7-9
|10-12
|9-17
|8-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.