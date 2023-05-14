Player props are listed for Luis Arraez and Jonathan India, among others, when the Miami Marlins host the Cincinnati Reds at LoanDepot park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

India Stats

India has 12 doubles, three home runs, 18 walks and 17 RBI (43 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .301/.391/.448 on the year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins May. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Marlins May. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 11 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mets May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 3 2 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Garrett Stats

Braxton Garrett (1-2) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his seventh start of the season.

Garrett has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.

Garrett has three starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 4.5 innings per outing.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks May. 8 5.1 7 4 4 6 1 vs. Braves May. 3 4.1 14 11 11 3 2 at Braves Apr. 27 3.0 1 0 0 3 0 at Guardians Apr. 22 5.2 5 1 1 3 1 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 15 5.2 4 1 1 5 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has recorded 50 hits with seven doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .379/.435/.470 on the season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds May. 13 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds May. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 10 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Diamondbacks May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 34 hits with nine doubles, nine home runs, 14 walks and 20 RBI.

He has a .245/.323/.504 slash line so far this year.

Soler takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is batting .325 with a double, four home runs, four walks and 10 RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds May. 13 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 vs. Reds May. 12 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Diamondbacks May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Diamondbacks May. 9 2-for-4 2 2 5 8 at Diamondbacks May. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

