Monday's game features the Colorado Rockies (17-24) and the Cincinnati Reds (18-22) matching up at Coors Field (on May 15) at 8:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Rockies, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Reds will give the nod to Hunter Greene (0-3) versus the Rockies and Connor Seabold (1-0).

Reds vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Reds vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rockies 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Reds did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Reds have been favored 11 times and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 4-3 when favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati has scored 171 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Reds' 4.90 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule