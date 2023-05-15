Reds vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 15
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game features the Colorado Rockies (17-24) and the Cincinnati Reds (18-22) matching up at Coors Field (on May 15) at 8:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Rockies, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Reds will give the nod to Hunter Greene (0-3) versus the Rockies and Connor Seabold (1-0).
Reds vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Reds vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rockies 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Rockies Player Props
|Reds vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Reds did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- This season, the Reds have been favored 11 times and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.
- Cincinnati has a record of 4-3 when favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Reds.
- Cincinnati has scored 171 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.90 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 10
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Hunter Greene vs Justin Verlander
|May 11
|Mets
|W 5-0
|Derek Law vs Kodai Senga
|May 12
|@ Marlins
|W 7-4
|Graham Ashcraft vs Eury Pérez
|May 13
|@ Marlins
|W 6-5
|Derek Law vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 14
|@ Marlins
|L 3-1
|Luke Weaver vs Braxton Garrett
|May 15
|@ Rockies
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Connor Seabold
|May 16
|@ Rockies
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Chase Anderson
|May 17
|@ Rockies
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Austin Gomber
|May 19
|Yankees
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 20
|Yankees
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Jhony Brito
|May 21
|Yankees
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Domingo Germán
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.