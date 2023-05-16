Tuesday's game at Coors Field has the Colorado Rockies (18-24) going head-to-head against the Cincinnati Reds (18-23) at 8:40 PM (on May 16). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Rockies, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rockies will send Chase Anderson to the mound, while Brandon Williamson will answer the bell for the Reds.

Reds vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Reds vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rockies 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 contests.

The Reds have been victorious in 11, or 39.3%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious eight times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 17 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (179 total runs).

The Reds have the 26th-ranked ERA (5.02) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule