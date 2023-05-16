Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies will take the field against the Cincinnati Reds and starting pitcher Brandon Williamson on Tuesday at Coors Field.

Reds vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit just 32 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Cincinnati is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .378 this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 179 (4.4 per game).

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Reds rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked ERA (5.02) in the majors this season.

Reds pitchers have a 1.515 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send out Williamson for his first start of the season.

The 25-year-old left-hander will make his MLB debut.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/11/2023 Mets W 5-0 Home Derek Law Kodai Senga 5/12/2023 Marlins W 7-4 Away Graham Ashcraft Eury Pérez 5/13/2023 Marlins W 6-5 Away Derek Law Sandy Alcantara 5/14/2023 Marlins L 3-1 Away Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 5/15/2023 Rockies L 9-8 Away Hunter Greene Connor Seabold 5/16/2023 Rockies - Away Brandon Williamson Chase Anderson 5/17/2023 Rockies - Away Graham Ashcraft Austin Gomber 5/19/2023 Yankees - Home Luke Weaver Clarke Schmidt 5/20/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Greene Jhony Brito 5/21/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Greene Domingo Germán 5/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Graham Ashcraft Adam Wainwright

