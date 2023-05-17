Wednesday's contest features the Colorado Rockies (18-25) and the Cincinnati Reds (19-23) facing off at Coors Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Rockies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on May 17.

The Rockies will give the ball to Austin Gomber (3-4, 6.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Graham Ashcraft (2-1, 3.95 ERA).

Reds vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rockies 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have been victorious in 12, or 41.4%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 10-17 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 20 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (182 total runs).

The Reds have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.92) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Schedule