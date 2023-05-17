Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies take the field against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Coors Field.

Reds vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 33 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Cincinnati ranks 26th in the majors with a .376 team slugging percentage.

The Reds rank 15th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

Cincinnati ranks 20th in the majors with 182 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Reds rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.494 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (2-1) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Friday.

He has five quality starts in eight chances this season.

Ashcraft has seven starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Marlins W 7-4 Away Graham Ashcraft Eury Pérez 5/13/2023 Marlins W 6-5 Away Derek Law Sandy Alcantara 5/14/2023 Marlins L 3-1 Away Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 5/15/2023 Rockies L 9-8 Away Hunter Greene Connor Seabold 5/16/2023 Rockies W 3-1 Away Brandon Williamson Chase Anderson 5/17/2023 Rockies - Away Graham Ashcraft Austin Gomber 5/19/2023 Yankees - Home Luke Weaver Clarke Schmidt 5/20/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Greene Jhony Brito 5/21/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Greene Domingo Germán 5/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Graham Ashcraft Jordan Montgomery 5/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Graham Ashcraft Steven Matz

