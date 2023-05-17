The Colorado Rockies (18-25) host the Cincinnati Reds (19-23) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Rockies will give the nod to Austin Gomber (3-4, 6.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Graham Ashcraft (2-1, 3.95 ERA).

Reds vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Probable Pitchers: Gomber - COL (3-4, 6.30 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (2-1, 3.95 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

The Reds are sending Ashcraft (2-1) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.95 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Miami Marlins, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.95, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.

Ashcraft is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the year in this game.

Ashcraft has put up seven starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

The Rockies' Gomber (3-4) will make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.30 and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .271 in eight games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Gomber has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

