In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will play the Miami Heat.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have made.

Boston has a 33-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The Celtics average 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).

Boston has a 49-12 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Miami has compiled a 25-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 26-8.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics post 120.5 points per game at home, compared to 115.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Boston is ceding 110.5 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 112.4.

At home, the Celtics are making 0.4 more treys per game (16.2) than when playing on the road (15.8). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to in road games (37.4%).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Heat are scoring more points at home (111.4 per game) than on the road (107.5). But they are also allowing more at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).

Miami is allowing more points at home (110.2 per game) than away (109.3).

The Heat average 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Malcolm Brogdon Questionable Forearm

Heat Injuries