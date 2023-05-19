The New York Yankees (26-20) and the Cincinnati Reds (19-24) will match up in the series opener on Friday, May 19 at Great American Ball Park, with Clarke Schmidt pitching for the Yankees and Ben Lively taking the mound for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Yankees are listed as -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Reds (+145). The over/under is 10.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (1-4, 6.30 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (1-1, 1.69 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Reds and Yankees matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Reds (+145) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $24.50 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Jake Fraley get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 20 (62.5%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Yankees have gone 8-1 (88.9%).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (40%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have been victorious four times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Reds had a record of 5-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Reds vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jake Fraley 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Jonathan India 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Reds, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.