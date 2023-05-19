Gleyber Torres and Jonathan India are among the players with prop bets available when the New York Yankees and the Cincinnati Reds square off at Great American Ball Park on Friday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).

Reds vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

India Stats

India has put up 46 hits with 12 doubles, three home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.380/.421 so far this year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Marlins May. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1

Jake Fraley Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Fraley Stats

Jake Fraley has 32 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 18 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .276/.375/.448 so far this year.

Fraley Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 16 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Rockies May. 15 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Marlins May. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 13 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 1

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Schmidt Stats

Clarke Schmidt (1-4) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 10th start of the season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Schmidt has three starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 4.4 innings per outing.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rays May. 14 4.2 6 7 7 5 3 vs. Athletics May. 9 6.0 5 2 2 7 2 vs. Guardians May. 3 4.1 6 2 0 4 2 at Rangers Apr. 28 5.0 10 5 5 8 1 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 23 5.2 3 3 0 8 1

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torres Stats

Torres has 41 hits with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs, 23 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .253/.340/.426 slash line so far this season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays May. 18 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays May. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 16 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Blue Jays May. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays May. 14 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 36 hits with seven doubles, 12 home runs, 23 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .279/.381/.612 on the year.

Judge enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with two doubles, six home runs, nine walks and 14 RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays May. 18 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 at Blue Jays May. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Blue Jays May. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 15 2-for-2 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Rays May. 14 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

