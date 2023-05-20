Bryson DeChambeau is in fourth place, with a score of -3, following the second round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

Looking to place a wager on Bryson DeChambeau at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Bryson DeChambeau Insights

DeChambeau has finished better than par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 14 rounds.

DeChambeau has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

DeChambeau has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five events.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, DeChambeau has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 32 1 285 0 2 0 1 $364,178

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

DeChambeau has one top-five finish in his past five appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 25th.

In his past five appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Oak Hill Country Club measures 7,394 yards for this tournament, 94 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,300).

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +3.

The courses that DeChambeau has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,395 yards, while Oak Hill Country Club will be at 7,394 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of even par. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

DeChambeau's Last Time Out

DeChambeau shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the third percentile of the field.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Masters Tournament ranked in the 36th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.14).

DeChambeau was better than 75% of the golfers at the Masters Tournament on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

DeChambeau failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament, DeChambeau had two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.5).

DeChambeau's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the Masters Tournament were less than the field average (3.5).

In that last competition, DeChambeau's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 8.4).

DeChambeau finished the Masters Tournament with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, underperforming the field average, 5.8.

On the eight par-5s at the Masters Tournament, DeChambeau had one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.3.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards DeChambeau Odds to Win: +1200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect DeChambeau's performance prior to the 2023 PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.