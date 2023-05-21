After bowing out in the round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in her most recent tournament (eliminated by Jelena Ostapenko), Daria Kasatkina will open the French Open against Jule Niemeier (in the round of 128). Kasatkina is +6600 to win at Stade Roland Garros.

Kasatkina at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Kasatkina's Next Match

In her opening match at the French Open, Kasatkina will face Niemeier on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Kasatkina is listed at -350 to win her next contest against Niemeier. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Daria Kasatkina Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +3300

French Open odds to win: +6600

Kasatkina Stats

In her most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Kasatkina was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 20-ranked Ostapenko, 4-6, 6-4, 0-6.

Kasatkina has won two of her 23 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 33-21.

Kasatkina is 10-6 on clay over the past 12 months.

In her 54 matches over the past year, across all court types, Kasatkina has averaged 20.6 games.

In her 16 matches on a clay surface over the past year, Kasatkina has averaged 21.8 games.

Over the past year, Kasatkina has been victorious in 48.6% of her return games and 59.8% of her service games.

Kasatkina has claimed 61.8% of her service games on clay over the past year and 46.3% of her return games.

