In the season opener for both teams, the New York Liberty go up against the Indiana Fever on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Twitter and YES.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Fever vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Twitter and YES

Fever vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 89 Fever 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-12.9)

New York (-12.9) Computer Predicted Total: 164.7

Fever vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Indiana compiled a 6-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season 13 of Indiana's games hit the over.

Fever Performance Insights

The Fever played poorly on both offense and defense last season, ranking worst in the WNBA in points per game (78.0) and worst in points allowed per game (89.1).

Indiana struggled to accumulate rebounds last season, ranking third-worst in the league with 33.3 rebounds per game. It ranked ninth by allowing 35.8 rebounds per contest.

The Fever committed 15.1 turnovers per game (second-worst in WNBA), and forced 14.3 turnovers per game (fourth-ranked).

Last season the Fever sank 6.8 threes per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) and shot 33.8% (ninth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

The Fever ranked third-best in the WNBA by allowing 7.1 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, they ranked fifth in the league at 33.9%.

Last season Indiana took 71.0% two-pointers, accounting for 76.0% of the team's baskets. It shot 29.0% from three-point land (24.0% of the team's baskets).

