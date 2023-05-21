Karolina Muchova will play Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova next in the French Open quarterfinals. At +2000, Muchova has the fifth-best odds to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 French Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Muchova at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Muchova's Next Match

After beating Elina Avanesyan 6-4, 6-3, Muchova will meet Pavlyuchenkova in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, June 6 at 6:00 AM ET.

Muchova is currently listed at -175 to win her next match against Pavlyuchenkova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Karolina Muchova Grand Slam Odds

French Open odds to win: +2000

Want to bet on Muchova? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Muchova Stats

Muchova defeated Avanesyan 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday in the Round of 16.

Muchova has not won any of her 13 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 22-13.

Muchova is 4-2 on clay over the past year.

Muchova, over the past year, has played 35 matches across all court surfaces, and 21.2 games per match.

In her six matches on a clay surface over the past 12 months, Muchova has averaged 23.7 games.

Muchova, over the past 12 months, has won 73.2% of her service games and 35.2% of her return games.

Muchova has been victorious in 64.3% of her service games on clay over the past year and 43.1% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.