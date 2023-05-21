Hunter Greene will try to shut down Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees when they play his Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 35 home runs as a team.

Cincinnati is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .375 this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 194 (4.3 per game).

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

The Reds rank 23rd with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 5.11 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a 1.496 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Greene (0-3) will take the mound for the Reds, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in four innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

He has two quality starts in nine chances this season.

Greene has five starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Rockies L 9-8 Away Hunter Greene Connor Seabold 5/16/2023 Rockies W 3-1 Away Brandon Williamson Chase Anderson 5/17/2023 Rockies L 11-6 Away Graham Ashcraft Austin Gomber 5/19/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Ben Lively Clarke Schmidt 5/20/2023 Yankees L 7-4 Home Luke Weaver Jhony Brito 5/21/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Greene Luis Severino 5/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Brandon Williamson Jordan Montgomery 5/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Graham Ashcraft Matthew Liberatore 5/24/2023 Cardinals - Home Ben Lively Adam Wainwright 5/25/2023 Cardinals - Home Luke Weaver Steven Matz 5/26/2023 Cubs - Away Hunter Greene Justin Steele

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.