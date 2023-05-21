Sunday's contest between the New York Yankees (28-20) and the Cincinnati Reds (19-26) at Great American Ball Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Yankees taking home the win. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET on May 21.

The Yankees will give the nod to Luis Severino versus the Reds and Hunter Greene (0-3).

Reds vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Reds vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have been victorious in 12, or 37.5%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Cincinnati has won five of 17 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 21 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (194 total runs).

The Reds have pitched to a 5.11 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Reds Schedule