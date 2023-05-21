Sebastian Korda begins the French Open following his Internazionali BNL d'Italia came to a close with a defeat at the hands of Roman Safiullin in the round of 64. Korda's first match is against Mackenzie McDonald (in the round of 128). Korda's odds to win it all at Stade Roland Garros are +20000.

Korda at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11

May 21 - June 11 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Korda's Next Match

Korda will get started at the French Open by meeting McDonald in the round of 128 on Sunday, May 28 (at 5:00 AM ET).

Korda has current moneyline odds of -210 to win his next contest against McDonald. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Sebastian Korda Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1800

French Open odds to win: +20000

Korda Stats

Korda last played on May 12, 2023, a 2-6, 6-7 defeat by No. 103-ranked Safiullin in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Through 16 tournaments over the past year, Korda is 26-16 and has yet to win a title.

In three tournaments on clay over the past year, Korda has gone 0-3.

In his 42 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Korda has averaged 25.6 games.

On clay, Korda has played three matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 25.0 games per match while winning 40.0% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Korda has won 81.3% of his games on serve, and 24.8% on return.

On clay over the past year, Korda has been victorious in 64.1% of his service games and 13.9% of his return games.

