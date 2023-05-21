Today's WNBA schedule features {{ apnumber (all_matches | array.size) }} top teams in action. Among those three contests is the Washington Mystics taking on the Connecticut Sun.

Today's WNBA Games

The Connecticut Sun play host to the Washington Mystics

The Mystics hit the road the Sun on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CON 2022 Record: 25-11

25-11 WAS 2022 Record: 22-14

22-14 CON Stats: 85.8 PPG (third in WNBA), 77.8 Opp. PPG (second)

85.8 PPG (third in WNBA), 77.8 Opp. PPG (second) WAS Stats: 80.2 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 75.9 Opp. PPG (first)

The New York Liberty take on the Indiana Fever

The Fever look to pull off an away win at the Liberty on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Twitter and YES

Twitter and YES Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NYL 2022 Record: 16-20

16-20 IND 2022 Record: 5-31

5-31 NYL Stats: 79.6 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 82.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)

79.6 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 82.0 Opp. PPG (sixth) IND Stats: 78.0 PPG (12th in WNBA), 89.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

The Phoenix Mercury host the Chicago Sky

The Sky look to pull off a road win at the Mercury on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Fubo Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO 2022 Record: 15-21

15-21 CHI 2022 Record: 26-10

26-10 PHO Stats: 81.1 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 84.1 Opp. PPG (ninth)

81.1 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 84.1 Opp. PPG (ninth) CHI Stats: 86.3 PPG (second in WNBA), 81.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)

