Player prop betting options for Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic and others are available in the Los Angeles Lakers-Denver Nuggets matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Monday (starting at 8:30 PM ET).

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (-105) 13.5 (-120) 2.5 (-149) 0.5 (+150)
  • The 25.9 points Davis has scored per game this season is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (26.5).
  • Davis has pulled down 12.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (13.5).
  • Davis' year-long assist average -- 2.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (2.5).
  • Davis has averaged 0.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (-125) 9.5 (+110) 8.5 (-118) 1.5 (-175)
  • The 24.5-point total set for LeBron James on Monday is 4.4 less than his season scoring average.
  • He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 9.5.
  • James has collected 6.8 assists per game, 1.7 less than his prop bet on Monday (8.5).
  • He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB 3PM
10.5 (-128) 2.5 (+120) 1.5 (-118)
  • The 10.5-point over/under set for D'Angelo Russell on Monday is 7.3 lower than his scoring average of 17.8.
  • Russell averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 2.5).
  • Russell's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 1.2 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (-115) 13.5 (-111) 9.5 (-133) 1.5 (+145)
  • Monday's prop bet for Jokic is 26.5 points, 2.0 more than his season average.
  • Jokic's rebounding average -- 11.8 -- is 1.7 lower than his over/under on Monday.
  • Jokic averages 9.8 assists, 0.3 more than Monday's over/under.
  • Jokic, at 0.8 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.7 less than his over/under on Monday.

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (-115) 5.5 (+115) 5.5 (-125) 3.5 (-115)
  • The 20 points Jamal Murray has scored per game this season is 6.5 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (26.5).
  • Murray has averaged 3.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (5.5).
  • Murray has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Murray has connected on 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

