Reds vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (21-27) versus the Cincinnati Reds (19-27) at Great American Ball Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-2 in favor of the Cardinals. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 22.
The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (2-6) for the Cardinals and Brandon Williamson for the Reds.
Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 4, Reds 3.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.
- The Reds have come away with 12 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 4-7 when favored by +155 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 22 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (195 total runs).
- Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.08 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 16
|@ Rockies
|W 3-1
|Brandon Williamson vs Chase Anderson
|May 17
|@ Rockies
|L 11-6
|Graham Ashcraft vs Austin Gomber
|May 19
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Ben Lively vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 20
|Yankees
|L 7-4
|Luke Weaver vs Jhony Brito
|May 21
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Hunter Greene vs Luis Severino
|May 22
|Cardinals
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 23
|Cardinals
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Adam Wainwright
|May 24
|Cardinals
|-
|Ben Lively vs Steven Matz
|May 25
|Cardinals
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Miles Mikolas
|May 26
|@ Cubs
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Justin Steele
|May 27
|@ Cubs
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Justin Steele
