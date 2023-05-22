How to Watch the Reds vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Jonathan India will lead the Cincinnati Reds into a matchup with Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at Great American Ball Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Reds Player Props
|Cardinals vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit just 35 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Cincinnati ranks 28th in the majors with a .371 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds' .244 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 195 (4.2 per game).
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Reds rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-most in the majors.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.08 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.485 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Brandon Williamson to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, throwing 5 2/3 innings and giving up one earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/16/2023
|Rockies
|W 3-1
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Chase Anderson
|5/17/2023
|Rockies
|L 11-6
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Austin Gomber
|5/19/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/20/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-4
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Jhony Brito
|5/21/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Luis Severino
|5/22/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/23/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Adam Wainwright
|5/24/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Steven Matz
|5/25/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Miles Mikolas
|5/26/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Justin Steele
|5/27/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Justin Steele
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.