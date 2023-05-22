On Monday, May 22 at 6:40 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals (21-27) visit the Cincinnati Reds (19-27) at Great American Ball Park. Jordan Montgomery will get the call for the Cardinals, while Brandon Williamson will take the hill for the Reds.

The Reds are +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Cardinals (-190). The over/under is 10 runs for the contest.

Reds vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-6, 4.21 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (0-0, 1.59 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Reds' matchup versus the Cardinals but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Reds (+155) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to beat the Cardinals with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $25.50.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Jonathan India get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 11 (45.8%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals have a 2-2 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (36.4%) in those games.

This year, the Reds have won four of 11 games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Reds vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+185) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+225) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Reds, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.