Paul Goldschmidt and Jonathan India are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds play at Great American Ball Park on Monday (at 6:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

India Stats

India has 48 hits with 13 doubles, three home runs, 23 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.380/.414 on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees May. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jake Fraley Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Fraley Stats

Jake Fraley has 35 hits with six doubles, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .276/.372/.441 so far this season.

Fraley brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double, three walks and three RBI.

Fraley Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 19 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 1 at Rockies May. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 16 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1

Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Jake Fraley or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Montgomery Stats

The Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-6) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Montgomery has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 30-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.21), 51st in WHIP (1.344), and 37th in K/9 (8.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers May. 16 5.1 8 3 3 7 1 at Cubs May. 10 5.0 7 6 6 3 3 vs. Tigers May. 5 6.0 6 2 2 6 1 at Dodgers Apr. 29 6.2 5 1 1 7 2 at Giants Apr. 24 6.0 5 1 0 6 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brandon Williamson's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 16 doubles, seven home runs, 30 walks and 23 RBI (53 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He has a slash line of .293/.399/.497 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers May. 18 0-for-2 3 0 0 0 1 vs. Brewers May. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 42 hits with eight doubles, 13 home runs, 20 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .302/.391/.640 on the season.

Gorman takes an 11-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .455 with three doubles, six home runs, six walks and 16 RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 20 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Dodgers May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 18 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 0 vs. Brewers May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.