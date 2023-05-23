The Miami Heat are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 3-0 lead in the series. The point total is set at 216.5 in the matchup.

Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -1.5 216.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 216.5 points 47 times.

Miami has an average total of 219.3 in its games this year, 2.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Heat are 30-52-0 against the spread this season.

Miami has entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.

This season, Miami has won 33 of its 54 games, or 61.1%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston has played 62 games this season that finished with a point total over 216.5 points.

Boston's matchups this season have a 229.4-point average over/under, 12.9 more points than this game's total.

Boston has a 45-37-0 record against the spread this year.

The Celtics have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win four times (50%) in those contests.

This season, Boston has won three of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Boston has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 47 57.3% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6 Celtics 62 75.6% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat have an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Heat have hit the over seven times.

In home games, Miami owns a worse record against the spread (14-27-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (16-25-0).

The Heat record only 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics give up (111.4).

Miami is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points.

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

Boston is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Celtics have hit the over seven times.

This season, Boston is 23-18-0 at home against the spread (.561 winning percentage). On the road, it is 22-19-0 ATS (.537).

The Celtics' 117.9 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up to opponents.

Boston has put together a 40-21 ATS record and a 49-12 overall record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Heat and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 30-52 19-39 41-41 Celtics 45-37 7-1 43-39

Heat vs. Celtics Point Insights

Heat Celtics 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 117.9 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 17-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 40-21 26-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 49-12 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 111.4 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 26-39 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-8 39-26 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 31-5

