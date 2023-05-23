Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Cardinals Player Props
|Reds vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Cardinals
|Reds vs Cardinals Odds
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .380, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .420.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.
- In 72.3% of his games this year (34 of 47), India has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (27.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 6.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.8% of his games this season, India has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this year (63.8%), including five games with multiple runs (10.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.348
|AVG
|.273
|.455
|OBP
|.324
|.623
|SLG
|.303
|13
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|4
|11/12
|K/BB
|13/5
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|19 (76.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|19 (76.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (50.0%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 54 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Wainwright (1-0) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.74 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 41-year-old has put up a 5.74 ERA and 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .303 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.