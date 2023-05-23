Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Luke Maile, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is batting .286 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.
- Maile has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (nine of 18), with at least two hits three times (16.7%).
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 18), and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In three games this year (16.7%), Maile has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 18 games so far this season.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.211
|AVG
|.500
|.250
|OBP
|.600
|.263
|SLG
|.875
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|7/0
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (54 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.74 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 41-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, with 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .303 against him.
