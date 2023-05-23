On Tuesday, Nick Senzel (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel is hitting .254 with five doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
  • Senzel has picked up a hit in 60.6% of his 33 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.3% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Senzel has driven in a run in 14 games this year (42.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (12.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 42.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (12.1%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 9
.241 AVG .294
.305 OBP .351
.352 SLG .500
4 XBH 3
1 HR 2
9 RBI 6
15/4 K/BB 3/3
2 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 14
9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (78.6%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%)
8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.27).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (54 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wainwright makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.74 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 41-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, with 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .303 against him.
