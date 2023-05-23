The St. Louis Cardinals will look to Nolan Gorman for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +120 moneyline odds to win. A 10.5-run total has been set for this matchup.

Reds vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -145 +120 10.5 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-5.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Reds and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 contests.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (38.2%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 7-14 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 25 of its 47 games with a total this season.

The Reds have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-12 7-15 8-13 12-14 11-21 9-6

