Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (21-28) will visit Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (20-27) at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, May 23, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +115 moneyline odds. A 10.5-run over/under has been listed in the game.

Reds vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Adam Wainwright - STL (1-0, 5.74 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (2-2, 4.84 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Cardinals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (+115) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Jake Fraley get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 25 times and won 11, or 44%, of those games.

The Cardinals have a record of 7-11 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (38.9% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Reds have come away with 13 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win eight times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.