Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jonathan India -- .231 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on May 24 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.376), slugging percentage (.413) and OPS (.790) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 37th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.
- India has picked up a hit in 72.9% of his 48 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.1% of them.
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (6.3%, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 14 games this year (29.2%), India has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this season (64.6%), including five games with multiple runs (10.4%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.348
|AVG
|.273
|.455
|OBP
|.324
|.623
|SLG
|.303
|13
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|4
|11/12
|K/BB
|13/5
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|20 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|20 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (50.0%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.05 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.05, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .303 batting average against him.
