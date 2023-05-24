The Cincinnati Reds, including Kevin Newman (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is hitting .248 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Newman has gotten a hit in 20 of 31 games this year (64.5%), with more than one hit on five occasions (16.1%).

He has hit a home run in two of 31 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Newman has driven home a run in seven games this season (22.6%), including more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games.

He has scored in 10 of 31 games (32.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .264 AVG .182 .286 OBP .229 .396 SLG .182 3 XBH 0 2 HR 0 10 RBI 2 8/1 K/BB 2/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 13 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (7.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings