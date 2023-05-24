The Cincinnati Reds, including Nick Senzel (batting .237 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI), battle starter Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel is batting .254 with six doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
  • Senzel has had a hit in 21 of 34 games this year (61.8%), including multiple hits nine times (26.5%).
  • In 11.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Senzel has driven home a run in 15 games this season (44.1%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 14 of 34 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 9
.241 AVG .294
.305 OBP .351
.352 SLG .500
4 XBH 3
1 HR 2
9 RBI 6
15/4 K/BB 3/3
2 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 14
10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (78.6%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%)
8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 55 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.05 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has a 5.05 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .303 to opposing batters.
