Reds vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 24
Wednesday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (22-28) and Cincinnati Reds (20-28) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on May 24.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Steven Matz (0-5) to the mound, while Ben Lively (1-2) will get the nod for the Reds.
Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-6.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.
- The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (37.1%) in those games.
- Cincinnati has a mark of 6-10 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 21 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (206 total runs).
- Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.11 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 19
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Ben Lively vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 20
|Yankees
|L 7-4
|Luke Weaver vs Jhony Brito
|May 21
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Hunter Greene vs Luis Severino
|May 22
|Cardinals
|W 6-5
|Brandon Williamson vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 23
|Cardinals
|L 8-5
|Graham Ashcraft vs Adam Wainwright
|May 24
|Cardinals
|-
|Ben Lively vs Steven Matz
|May 25
|Cardinals
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Miles Mikolas
|May 26
|@ Cubs
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Justin Steele
|May 27
|@ Cubs
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Justin Steele
|May 28
|@ Cubs
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Drew Smyly
|May 30
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Ben Lively vs Brayan Bello
