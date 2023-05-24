The Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley hit the field in the third game of a four-game series against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Cardinals (-160). The matchup's over/under is set at 10.5 runs.

Reds vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -160 +135 10.5 -120 +100 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-6.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Reds and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Reds contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been underdogs in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (37.1%) in those contests.

Cincinnati is 6-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 26 of its 48 games with a total this season.

The Reds have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-13 7-15 8-13 12-15 11-22 9-6

