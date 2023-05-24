How to Watch the Reds vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Jonathan India will lead the Cincinnati Reds into a matchup with Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at Great American Ball Park.
Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 37 home runs as a team.
- Cincinnati is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .374 this season.
- The Reds' .244 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 206 (4.3 per game).
- The Reds have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).
- The Reds rank 23rd with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 5.11 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.489 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ben Lively will take to the mound for the Reds, his second start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing two hits against the New York Yankees.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/19/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/20/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-4
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Jhony Brito
|5/21/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Luis Severino
|5/22/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-5
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/23/2023
|Cardinals
|L 8-5
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Adam Wainwright
|5/24/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Steven Matz
|5/25/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Miles Mikolas
|5/26/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Justin Steele
|5/27/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Justin Steele
|5/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Drew Smyly
|5/30/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Brayan Bello
