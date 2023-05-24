You can wager on player prop bet odds for Paul Goldschmidt, Jonathan India and other players on the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds prior to their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

India Stats

India has 51 hits with 14 doubles, three home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.376/.413 so far this season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Yankees May. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees May. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Jonathan India or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Steven Matz Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Matz Stats

The Cardinals' Steven Matz (0-5) will make his 10th start of the season.

In nine starts this season, Matz has not yet earned a quality start.

Matz has seven starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.

Matz Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers May. 19 4.2 6 1 0 6 2 at Red Sox May. 13 5.1 8 3 3 4 1 vs. Tigers May. 7 5.1 5 1 1 2 0 vs. Angels May. 2 5.0 6 4 4 4 2 at Giants Apr. 26 4.0 6 2 2 3 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Ben Lively's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 55 hits with 16 doubles, nine home runs, 33 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .293/.404/.521 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 23 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 at Reds May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 1

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 44 hits with nine doubles, 13 home runs, 21 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .297/.386/.622 slash line on the year.

Gorman brings a 13-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .405 with four doubles, four home runs, six walks and 13 RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Dodgers May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 18 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.