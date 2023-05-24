Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Read More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 44 hits, batting .257 this season with 19 extra-base hits.
- Steer will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 with one homer in his last outings.
- Steer has gotten a hit in 29 of 45 games this season (64.4%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (26.7%).
- He has gone deep in six games this year (13.3%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Steer has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.9% of his games.
- He has scored in 20 of 45 games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.258
|AVG
|.230
|.364
|OBP
|.273
|.455
|SLG
|.410
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|15/11
|K/BB
|18/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|16 (69.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (59.1%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (27.3%)
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (36.4%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (31.8%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.28 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals will send Matz (0-5) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.05 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing no earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has put together a 5.05 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .303 to his opponents.
