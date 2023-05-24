The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is batting .211 with seven doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.

Fairchild has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has homered in one of 39 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year (20.5%), Fairchild has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 of 39 games (25.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .167 AVG .250 .333 OBP .368 .333 SLG .406 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 12/5 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 19 GP 20 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (45.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (20.0%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

