The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

  • Fairchild is batting .211 with seven doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.
  • Fairchild has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has homered in one of 39 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight games this year (20.5%), Fairchild has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 10 of 39 games (25.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 14
.167 AVG .250
.333 OBP .368
.333 SLG .406
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
3 RBI 4
12/5 K/BB 9/6
0 SB 1
Home Away
19 GP 20
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (45.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (20.0%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Matz (0-5 with a 5.05 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up a 5.05 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .303 to opposing hitters.
