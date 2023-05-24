Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Steven Matz) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has seven doubles, two home runs and 20 walks while hitting .248.
- Stephenson has recorded a hit in 31 of 45 games this season (68.9%), including nine multi-hit games (20.0%).
- In 45 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- In 16 games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 16 of 45 games (35.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.296
|AVG
|.232
|.383
|OBP
|.328
|.366
|SLG
|.304
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|6
|21/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|16 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (71.4%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (14.3%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (33.3%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (38.1%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.28 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 55 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Matz (0-5 with a 5.05 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.05, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .303 against him.
