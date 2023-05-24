The Cincinnati Reds, including Wil Myers (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Wil Myers At The Plate

  • Myers has three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .189.
  • Myers has gotten a hit in 18 of 35 games this year (51.4%), including four multi-hit games (11.4%).
  • In 35 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In seven games this season (20.0%), Myers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven of 35 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 10
.250 AVG .150
.323 OBP .190
.429 SLG .175
4 XBH 1
3 HR 0
9 RBI 1
20/6 K/BB 18/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 15
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.28).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (55 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Matz (0-5 with a 5.05 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.05, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .303 batting average against him.
