The Cincinnati Reds, including Wil Myers (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Wil Myers At The Plate

Myers has three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .189.

Myers has gotten a hit in 18 of 35 games this year (51.4%), including four multi-hit games (11.4%).

In 35 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In seven games this season (20.0%), Myers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 35 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 10 .250 AVG .150 .323 OBP .190 .429 SLG .175 4 XBH 1 3 HR 0 9 RBI 1 20/6 K/BB 18/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 15 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

