The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1. The matchup's over/under is 214.5.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -8.5 214.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have gone over 214.5 combined points in 65 of 82 games this season.

Boston's matchups this year have an average point total of 229.4, 14.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Celtics are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.

Boston has won 52, or 71.2%, of the 73 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Boston has a record of 26-11, a 70.3% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 214.5 points in 52 of 82 games this season.

The average over/under for Miami's matchups this season is 219.3, 4.8 more points than this game's total.

Miami is 30-52-0 against the spread this season.

The Heat have won in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Miami has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8 Heat 52 63.4% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 contests.

The Celtics have gone over the total in six of their past 10 contests.

Boston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 23 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it has covered 22 times in 41 opportunities on the road.

The Celtics average 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

When Boston totals more than 109.8 points, it is 40-21 against the spread and 49-12 overall.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 7-3 over its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

Six of the Heat's last 10 contests have gone over the total.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-27-0 record) than on the road (.390, 16-25-0).

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

Miami is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 15-16 43-39 Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights

Celtics Heat 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 40-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-17 49-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-8 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 28-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

