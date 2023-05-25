After batting .303 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 12:35 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is hitting .271 with seven doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.

Fraley has picked up a hit in 26 of 44 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

Looking at the 44 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (9.1%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Fraley has driven home a run in 19 games this season (43.2%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 25.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .250 AVG .250 .316 OBP .382 .365 SLG .364 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 10 RBI 10 15/5 K/BB 10/9 0 SB 3 Home Away 22 GP 22 15 (68.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (50.0%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (36.4%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (27.3%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings