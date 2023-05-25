Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jonathan India -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .381, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .415.
- He ranks 30th in batting average, 21st in on base percentage, and 87th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- India has gotten a hit in 36 of 49 games this year (73.5%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (28.6%).
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (6.1%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- India has had an RBI in 14 games this year (28.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32 of 49 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.348
|AVG
|.273
|.455
|OBP
|.324
|.623
|SLG
|.303
|13
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|4
|11/12
|K/BB
|13/5
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|22
|21 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|21 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (50.0%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.77 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.77 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.482 WHIP ranks 67th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 56th.
