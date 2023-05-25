Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Luke Maile (.296 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Cardinals.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is hitting .277 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.
- Maile enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .313 with two homers.
- In 52.6% of his 19 games this season, Maile has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 15.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Maile has driven in a run in three games this season (15.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in six of 19 games so far this season.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.211
|AVG
|.500
|.250
|OBP
|.600
|.263
|SLG
|.875
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|7/0
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.77 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.77), 67th in WHIP (1.482), and 56th in K/9 (7.1).
