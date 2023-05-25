Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Senzel -- 2-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Cardinals Player Props
|Reds vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel has six doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .264.
- Senzel has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 35 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.6% of them.
- He has gone deep in four games this season (11.4%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Senzel has driven in a run in 16 games this season (45.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 42.9% of his games this year (15 of 35), he has scored, and in five of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|9
|.241
|AVG
|.294
|.305
|OBP
|.351
|.352
|SLG
|.500
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|15/4
|K/BB
|3/3
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|14
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (78.6%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (42.9%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.77 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.77 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.482 WHIP ranks 67th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 56th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.